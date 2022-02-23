ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham, Jr. Welcomes First Child Days After Winning Super Bowl LVI

By Regina Park
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

From Super Bowl champs to super dads, the Los Angeles Rams have welcomed yet another newborn to the team family .

Days after winning the Big Game –– and tearing his ACL in the process –– Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed a baby boy, Zydn . The NFL star shared the news Wednesday (February 23) posting an adorable photo of the three cuddled on the couch on Instagram, while also addressing his major injury .

"Where do I even begin?" OBJ wrote in the caption. " This week has been one that I truly could never forget. I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life , I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it and felt it in my soul," he said, adding, "Nothing was goin to stop me. I reallly mean that!! I was ON."

" Safe to say those were my plans but not Gods . I kno there's purpose in all of this and it may seem that this journey has come to an end but it's really just a door opening to a new beginning. Starting it off, as a WORLD CHAMPION."

Odell went on: "2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my arrived here on earth! The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me ... a moment I will never forget and cherish forever."

Photo: Getty Images

Odell and Lauren's new addition came four days after fellow Rams receiver Van Jefferson 's wife, Samaria , went into labor during the Super Bowl. The couple recently revealed the baby's fitting name: Champ Jefferson .

Congratulations to the families!

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

