Odell Beckham, Jr. Welcomes First Child Days After Winning Super Bowl LVI
From Super Bowl champs to super dads, the Los Angeles Rams have welcomed yet another newborn to the team family .
Days after winning the Big Game –– and tearing his ACL in the process –– Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed a baby boy, Zydn . The NFL star shared the news Wednesday (February 23) posting an adorable photo of the three cuddled on the couch on Instagram, while also addressing his major injury .
"Where do I even begin?" OBJ wrote in the caption. " This week has been one that I truly could never forget. I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life , I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it and felt it in my soul," he said, adding, "Nothing was goin to stop me. I reallly mean that!! I was ON."
" Safe to say those were my plans but not Gods . I kno there's purpose in all of this and it may seem that this journey has come to an end but it's really just a door opening to a new beginning. Starting it off, as a WORLD CHAMPION."
Odell went on: "2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my arrived here on earth! The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me ... a moment I will never forget and cherish forever."
Odell and Lauren's new addition came four days after fellow Rams receiver Van Jefferson 's wife, Samaria , went into labor during the Super Bowl. The couple recently revealed the baby's fitting name: Champ Jefferson .
Congratulations to the families!
