Re “Don’t let angry mobs win; let Joe Rogan’s podcast stay” (Feb. 17):. I too have listened to Joe Rogan for a long time. I am 80 and was introduced to his podcast by my son and nephews. I find him refreshing compared to other things I can listen to or watch because as John Stossel says, “he somehow makes three educational hours fun.” I even started listening to his UFC and comedian guests because the discussion is usually much more broad and interesting. Controversial subjects? Bring them on. I can do my research or I can turn off the show. I don’t turn it off. Other than some rough language, I respect what he does.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO