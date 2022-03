Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy S22 smartphone family to take on the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6. And to celebrate, Samsung has a deal that can bag you £200 worth of freebies when you purchase the new Android smartphone.The price of the new family of handsets – which includes the regular S22, as well as the larger S22 plus and more powerful S22 ultra – starts from £769 for the S22 with 128GB of storage.In our in-depth review of the phone, our tech writer called the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra a “premium Android smartphone for power users”, with the...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO