Best Home Warranty In Ohio February 2022

Instantly Instagrammable, Springboro, Ohio is picture perfect, with its many 19th and 20th century buildings, some more than 200 years old, fronting the tree-lined streets. But this isn’t just a lovely place to live, visit, shop or dine. Springborough, as it was called when founded in 1815, was settled largely by Quakers, a religious group totally committed to the abolition of slavery. And Springboro (the name comes from the many springs nearby) is located between the Great and Miami rivers and also just a two night run (that’s how they measured things back then) from the Ohio River. That mattered greatly because the Ohio was the crossing point for many enslaved people heading north to freedom, and rivers were safe ways to travel in silence and secrecy. The distance from the Ohio River to Lake Erie and then on to Canada was 250 miles or less, the shortest distance of all the free states bordering slave states or those with decidedly southern sympathies.

