ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks forward Khaira has season-ending back surgery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of the season after he had surgery on his lower back.

Khaira had the operation on Tuesday, and team physician Michael Terry said he is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks. The last game of the regular season for Chicago (18-26-8) is scheduled for April 29.

The Blackhawks also activated goaltender Kevin Lankinen off injured reserve on Wednesday. Rookie goaltender Arvid Soderblom was reassigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

The 27-year-old Khaira had three goals and no assists in 27 games in his first season with the Blackhawks. He agreed to a two-year contract in July that carries a $975,000 salary-cap hit.

“It’s too bad. ... It’s not the year he wanted,” interim coach Derek King said. “We’re a much better team obviously with him in the lineup and the way plays. But sometimes these things happen and you got to deal with them.”

Khaira was selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2012 draft. He made his debut with the Oilers on Nov. 28, 2015, becoming the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL.

Khaira has 27 goals and 39 assists in 285 games.

Lankinen, 26, had been sidelined by a right hand injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game since Jan. 22, but King said he was leaning toward playing him Sunday against St. Louis.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs hand Capitals sixth consecutive home loss 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Peter Laviolette didn’t sugarcoat the feeling around the Washington Capitals after losing a third consecutive game in regulation and sixth in a row at home. “I think guys will probably leave the rink angry,” Laviolette said. “Everybody’s probably angry.”. Anger and frustration...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Derek King
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Punjabi#Ap
The Associated Press

Jaquez’s career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 17 UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat Washington 77-66 on Monday night. Jaquez was nearly unstoppable on the interior in the second half, scoring 17 points after halftime and hitting 11 of 17 shots in the game. Jaquez’s previous career-high was 27, accomplished twice, including earlier in February against Arizona State.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Fox’s 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110 on Monday night. Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which snapped a four-game losing streak.
NBA
The Associated Press

Vincent scores 20, Heat remain hot by topping Bulls 112-99

MIAMI (AP) — For the first time all season, the Miami Heat have a bit of a cushion atop the Eastern Conference. Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Heat topped the Chicago Bulls 112-99 on Monday night for their ninth win in their last 10 games. The Heat moved a season-best two games clear of the second-place Bulls in the East.
NBA
The Associated Press

Ohams scores 23 to lead Fordham past UMass 85-73

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams scored a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham defeated UMass 85-73 on Monday night. Josh Colon-Navarro had 14 points for Fordham (14-14, 7-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rostyslav Novitskyi added 10 points. Antrell Charlton had seven rebounds and six assists. Michael Steadman...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Towns hits late 3-pointer as T-Wolves hold off Cavs 127-122

CLEVELAND (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t shooting for a trophy or title. This time, his clutch 3-pointer saved the Timberwolves. On the same floor where he recently won the NBA’s 3-point Contest during All-Star Weekend, Towns drained a 27-footer with 11.8 seconds left as the Timberwolves survived Cleveland’s comeback for a 127-122 win over the Cavaliers on Monday night.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

777K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy