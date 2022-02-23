ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prominent short sellers receive search warrants

 5 days ago

Some Wall Street investors have made a profession out of exposing companies with shoddy or even fraudulent operations while betting that their share prices will fall. But Justice Department officials have been looking into whether some of these activist investors, known as short sellers, may be taking their tactics too...

MemeStockMaven

GameStop Stock: Short Sellers Under Scrutiny

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report investors should be feeling vindicated this week. That's because the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating short-selling practices retail investors have been complaining about when it comes to GME. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Justice Department has...
TheDailyBeast

DOJ Targets Short-Sellers in ‘Spoofing’ and ‘Scalping’ Probe: WSJ

The feds are investigating what they believe may be a “wide-ranging conspiracy” among short-sellers who worked together to tank stock prices by disseminating misleading research reports and using illegal trading maneuvers such as “spoofing” and “scalping,” The Wall Street Journal reported. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the Department of Justice has so far seized hardware, trading records, and private communications as part of its probe. Prosecutors are reportedly looking into alleged “spoofing” by traders, which involves executing a tsunami of fake orders to artificially move share prices, as well as “scalping,” which is the practice of cashing out a position without disclosing it publicly. Two prominent short sellers, Carson Block, and Andrew Left, have already been hit with search warrants by the FBI, according to the report.
Reuters

Federal prosecutors probing short-sellers - WSJ

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are investigating if short-sellers conspired to drive down stock prices by sharing “damaging” research reports ahead of time and engaging in illegal trading tactics, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Justice Department has seized hardware, trading records and private...
Seeking Alpha

Why Are Short Sellers So Fascinated With Cassava Sciences?

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) has been accused of data manipulation on its Alzheimer's therapeutic research by acknowledged short-sellers and scientists. As a pre-clinical biotechnology company, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) has endured multiple attacks from confirmed short-sellers and scientists, who alleged the company manipulated data in its Alzheimer's therapeutics research. Nonetheless, with more science journals clearing SAVA from the allegations and the US FDA dismissal of the citizen petition, it is entirely possible that the duplicated data is an honest mistake or a simple low-resolution imagery issue.
Markets Insider

Muddy Waters founder Carson Block was reportedly served with a search warrant as Justice Department investigates illegal trading tactics by short-sellers

Short-seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters was reportedly served a search warrant in October, according to The Wall Street Journal. The warrant is related to the Department of Justice's investigation into illegal trading activity. The Justice Department has seized hardware, trading records, and private messages, according to the report.
Reuters

