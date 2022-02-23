New & Old Rules For Buying Or Selling Homes

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night at the US Capitol. The speech comes amid the biggest military crisis in Europe since the Cold War as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine after launching an unprovoked attack on the nation. It also comes amid record inflation and spiking consumer prices, and as many Americans feel fatigued during a pandemic that has stretched into its third year.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 HOUR AGO