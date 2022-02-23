5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Nevada

Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities , from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Only In Your State compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Nevada. Here are five celebrities from the Silver State:

1. Jenna Malone (Sparks)

Jenna Malone has starred in a number of super popular films, including Pride & Prejudice , The Hunger Games , Donnie Darko , and Stepmom . Malone is also a musician, songwriter, and photographer. She was born in sparks and spent a lot of time in her early life in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Busch (Las Vegas)

Kyl Busch is an accomplished professional stock car driver. Busch was born in Vegas and grew up in the city.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Rutina Wesley (Las Vegas)

Rutina Wesley is best known for her role in True Bloods . She was born and raised in Vegas, and she even graduated from the Las Vegas Academy of International Studies, Performing, and Visual Arts.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Matthew Gray Gubler (Las Vegas)

Matthew Gray Gubler is well-known for his role as Dr. Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds . Gubler studied acting at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. Along with directing several projects, he is also an author, model, and painter.

Photo: Getty Images

5. Dawn Wells (Reno)

Dawn Wells is best known for her role as Mary Ann Summers in Gilligan's Island. She was born and raised in Reno.

Photo: Getty Images

Click here to read the full list of celebrities that you may not know are from Nevada.