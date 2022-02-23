New child care resource hub opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--The new Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to provide support and resources for child care providers and workers in southern Nevada. The facility, a public-private partnership funded by federal coronavirus relief funds, is said to be the first of its kind in the state.

Launched by The Children’s Cabinet, CCSC is a centralized location for new and existing child care providers to get help with licensing and resources for running a business, connect with industry peers, and get resources to help parents with services and benefits.

Child care providers outside of Las Vegas can access the center’s resources online at NevadaChildCare.org. Children’s Cabinet officials said a second location in Reno will open later this year.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, who attended the center’s opening, said the launch of the facility and its services was thanks to $39 billion in emergency relief for child care providers that was passed in 2021’s American Rescue Plan Act.

“Thanks in large part to federal funding from COVID relief laws passed through Congress, this new Child Care Services Center will be a critical resource for providers across Nevada, bringing invaluable resources, information, and support to thousands of working parents and their kids,” Rosen said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Congresswoman Susie Lee were among others who attended the opening.

Sisolak applauded the collaboration among many Nevada nonprofits, government agencies and businesses in getting the center off the ground.

Child care has become a central issue to economic recovery post-pandemic as many parents struggle to return to work amidst affordability challenges and a shortage of child care options.

In January, Sen. Masto was in Reno for a roundtable discussion with child care advocates to learn more about Nevada’s needs.

“We have some systemic changes we need to make to our infrastructure,” Masto said, indicating that child care was an essential part of the nation’s structure.

“All children and families deserve access to high-quality early learning opportunities and child care providers must be supported to meet the demand for this essential service,” the Children’s Cabinet’s Marty Elquist said. “Quality child care is critical support for working parents and the healthy development of Nevada’s children,” The Children’s Cabinet’s Department Director Marty Elquist said.