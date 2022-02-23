ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Jameson Remains Unable to Walk, Shows Fans Her 'Incredibly Skinny' Legs

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former adult film star has returned home after several weeks in hospital. Testing continues, but "it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve," she...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 875

Lamouria Boyd
4d ago

Wow, the crass comments here! So you Neanderthals think that she should be abused because of her previous profession? Grow up. Hopefully she will recover.

Reply(50)
190
Jose Vasquez
4d ago

maybe this is the cause from all the movie She Made Back in the Day where her legs were always wide open. I always thought she had the strongest legs because she couldn't keep her legs closed LOL

Reply(16)
171
dandy girl
3d ago

To all kind, decent people, do not read any further. I'm afraid I did, and it's very depressing to know there are so many depraved individuals out in the world. This is just a minute sample.

Reply(8)
75
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

