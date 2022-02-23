ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Police Prepare for People's Convoy to Arrive Earlier Than Scheduled

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

USCP are preparing for protesters to begin popping up at the Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address to Congress on March...

Comments / 7

stop the lies.
4d ago

The National Guard are not even allowing these thugs and economic terrorists into the city. Police will be there to arrest and confiscate any trucks blocking any road or highway. They even have tow companies in line. I have my popcorn ready.

Reply(2)
4
Rock Hill Herald

‘I just wanna die’: NC man battling COVID as sentencing looms for his role in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors want a North Carolina man to serve a month in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot. First, James “Les” Little has to kick COVID-19. The former truck driver from Claremont began showing flu-like symptoms on Jan. 28, and tested positive for the virus shortly afterward, according to a court filing Friday from his federal public defender, Peter Adolf of Charlotte. Claremont is about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Catawba County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

People's Convoy reroutes after Arizona sees up to a foot of snow - but truckers insist they'll still arrive on schedule this Friday in DC as they take their COVID mandate protest to the White House

Scores of truckers making an 11-day cross-country trek from California to Washington, D.C., in an effort to protest COVID-19 restrictions were forced to reroute their drive after being delayed due to inclement weather in Arizona. The People's Convoy, reportedly comprised of two dozen semi-trucks and about 100 other vehicles, made...
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

49 Republicans pledge to shut down government over federal vaccine mandates

Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital first broke the news of the letter floating around Republican Hill offices last month. It was formally sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Another Biden border scandal

ANOTHER BIDEN BORDER SCANDAL. Yesterday, the subject was the Biden administration's covert program to relocate thousands of illegal border-crossers all around the country. Particularly damning was body camera video from security officers at a Westchester, New York, airport, who were surprised to see a plane full of migrants arrive in the middle of the night, with government contractors who accompanied the illegal immigrants stressing that the whole thing should be kept quiet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
