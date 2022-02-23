ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Airbnb Guest Shares Wild Signs She Found in Her Rental: 'Do Not Swivel'

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Plain white crockery goes in the dining room do not place in this cupboard," a trio of signs in a cupboard...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Airbnb Guest Forced to Pay Extra to Use Air Conditioning in Viral TikTok

Traveling to a foreign country can be daunting. Between not knowing the language or local exchange rates and doing your best to familiarize yourself with cultural cues, and local routes in the event that you get lost (it will happen) while finding out the best spots to go and spend your hard-earned money without getting screwed over by some lame tourist trap, a lot of pre-planning needs to take place before you step foot on a plane.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

Airbnb profit rebound, shares rise

Airbnb reported a $55 million profit for the fourth quarter, reversing a huge loss a year earlier, as its revenue soared above pre-pandemic levels. The San Francisco-based short-term-stay company said bookings surged in small and towns and rural areas, and improved even in urban areas, which were hit hardest earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnishings
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Twitter
Longview News-Journal

Raccoon Still Visits Her Favorite Human Years After She Was Released In The Wild | The Dodo

Raccoon still visits her rescuer after being released back into the wild — and decides to have her babies in their backyard!. Keep up with Mabel on Instagram: https://thedo.do/whitneyscully. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Inside the Former War Bunker That Contains $2 Billion Worth of Wine

People inevitably looked askance at Nigel Jagger when, 35 years ago, he bought what is basically a 30-acre hole in the ground two hours west of London. “Everybody said I was mad,” he recalls. “But I could see the potential straight away, though the space was so huge I was frightened that it might not work. After I signed the contract, I did need a stiff drink.”
DRINKS
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: To Keep Housing Affordable in Ohio, Look Beyond Airbnb

Last week, Representatives Sarah Fowler Arthur and Ron Ferguson along with 27 cosponsors introduced HB 563 — a bill to limit the ability of local governments to regulate the operation of short-term rental services like Airbnb. Airbnb has become a convenient scapegoat for local policymakers concerned about the price...
COLUMBUS, OH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
812K+
Followers
84K+
Post
761M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy