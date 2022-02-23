ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen Jailed Over Fatal Rage Stabbing Allegedly Killed By Fellow Inmates

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The two inmates are alleged to have used "manufactured weapons" in the fatal attack on Michael...

Comments / 34

Lang
5d ago

Sounds like the inmates did what the criminal justice system failed to do!! Justice served👍🏻

Reply(2)
9
TrakSt?R
5d ago

animals. Ellison should've not been in prison population, that animal should've been in the hole....

Reply(1)
7
