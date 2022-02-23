Teen Jailed Over Fatal Rage Stabbing Allegedly Killed By Fellow Inmates

A 60-year-old Georgia man who was charged with killing a 16-year-old boy during a drunken driving accident apparently took his own life while in jail, officials said. Lee Stevenson was found in his single-bed cell at the Fayette County lockup with an unspecified “self-inflicted injury,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A week earlier, Steven rammed his Grand Prix into high-school basketball player Russell Logan while he was walking down the street. “This tragedy in our community continues to widen and has terribly affected these two families,” Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said in a statement. “It is my prayer and anyone willing to join me in lifting these families and the faculty and students at Starr’s Mill High School as they continue to process, grieve, and recover from this heartbreak.”

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO