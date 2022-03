Alexa Demie, best known for her role as Maddy Perez on HBO's hit-show Euphoria, has blown all our minds with her new, uber-short hair 'do. The actor was spotted err, burning sage (we'll come back to that) outside a car repair shop in Los Angeles, dressed head-to-toe in black, with a new cropped haircut. Alexa accessorised the look with a pair of stylish black sunglasses and lug boots. But anyway, back to her hair. You can see the photos of Alexa's new look, here.

HAIR CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO