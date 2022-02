Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has welcomed the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland’s secondary schools, with the ending of the need for face masks in classrooms hailed as a “positive milestone”.High school students and teachers are no longer required to keep face coverings on within the classroom – though they do still need to wear them in communal areas such as corridors.Ms Somerville said the removal of masks in classrooms “signals the possibility of a brighter future where schools can regain some normality”.However she stressed that those students and staff who choose to continue to wear face coverings would be...

WORLD ・ 31 MINUTES AGO