Why everyone’s talking about Tom Holland

Tom Holland has shut down rumours that he and Zendaya have bought a multi-million pound house in south London, following weeks of speculation.The 25-year-old addressed media reports that he purchased a £3 million property in Richmond and said they were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple had purchased their first home together and were expected to move in together later this year.But while the pair - who have been christened “Tomdaya” by the internet - might not be moving to live-in status just yet, they remain a firm favourite among fans.In December last year, fans praised...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO