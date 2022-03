ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Recreational marijuana use could be on the Maryland ballot in November as state lawmakers are weighing two bills in this legislative session. The first would establish the referendum. The second would allow for 1.5 ounces of marijuana for people 21 and over for recreational use. It would also expunge the conviction of anyone found guilty of simple possession, as long as that is their only charge. Delegate Carl Anderton says the people should decide issues like this one.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO