Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in crimson dress as she sits front row at MFW

Lady Amelia Windsor further cemented her status as the most fashionable royal today as she stunned in a crimson dress as she sat front row at the Del Core show for Milan Fashion Week.

Amelia, 26, who is 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne, looked effortlessly glamourous in a red wrap dress with a purple floral pattern.

Adding an extra touch of glam, she showed off a stunning cuff detail to the look - perfectly appropriate for an Italian fashion show.

The wrap detail also curled around her neck, with a the scarf draping down to her feet.

Lady Amelia Windsor further cemented her status as the most fashionable royal today as she stunned in a crimson dress as she sat front row at the Del Core show for Milan Fashion Week

Opting for classic vampy style, Mel paired the red dress with a knee high flat boots and a matching leather clutch bag - complete with a golden chain.

Letting the busy dress take centre stage, the royal - who is the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the Queen's first cousin - wore a simple make-up look and minimal jewellery.

Going necklace free, the model showed off dazzling earrings which could be peaked at through her polka straight blonde hair.

Mel showed off her natural beauty with a light layer of foundation and touch of balck eyeliner to highlight her brown eyes.

Lady Amelia - who goes by Mel - is at Fashion Week in Milan and will no doubt be sitting F'ROW at dozens of shows.

Amelia often wins praise for her fashion taste and regularly posts her style tips on her Instagram page, along with collaborations with brands, including with fine jewellery specialist Alice van Cal.

Amelia, 26, who is 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne, looked effortlessly glamourous in a red wrap dress with a purple floral pattern.

Letting the busy dress take centre stage, the royal - who is the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the Queen's first cousin - wore a simple make-up look and minimal jewellery

Flirt with florals in a dress from Del Core like Lady Amelia

Del Core floral dress

Discover Del Core

Lady Amelia Windsor was the picture of glamour when she arrived at the Del Core fashion show in Milan this week. Aptly for the theme of the party, the socialite donned a glimmering style from their latest collection.

With a flattering mini length and ruffle detailing, Amelia's dress is a new classic. It is rendered in a floral print with a plunging neckline, making for an eye-catching appeal.

Amelia finished the look with black chunky-sole boots for a trendy take on the timeless look.

You can get a similar dress for yourself by clicking through the image, or browse similar floral styles for less from our carousel.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

Speaking about why it's her preferred social media platform, Amelia said: 'It allows anyone to be creative and imaginative.

'I also love that we can share all the beautiful and meaningful things we see and hear in the world. I find it so inspiring and uplifting.'

The party girl has featured on the front of Tatler magazine and is also a regular at London Fashion Week, having first come to prominence at the Queen's 90th birthday party in 2016.

Once dubbed the most beautiful member of the royal family, Lady Amelia is currently signed to Storm models, which represents the likes of Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.

Lady Amelia has also modelled for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and designed her own range of accessories in collaboration with Penelope Chilvers.

The contributing editor to Tatler Magazine, she also reportedly interned at jewellery house Bulgari during her time studying at Edinburgh University.