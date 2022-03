Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen named the song on the 1987 album Hysteria that used to make him “cringe” – although he’s over it now. The record took three years to complete amid issues including a failed attempt to work with Jim Steinman and the car crash that left drummer Rick Allen with one arm. But when the album was finally released after the band’s reunion with producer Mutt Lange, it fulfilled all their ambitions and more.

