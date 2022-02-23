ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Crosby Says ‘Don’t Become a Musician’

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Crosby said his advice to young musicians was not to do it, even though it’s the advice he didn’t want to give. Despite that, the veteran singer-songwriter noted that he maintained his faith in music as a “lifting force.”. In a recent interview with Stereogum,...

