David Crosby Says ‘Don’t Become a Musician’

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton has fired back at ex-bandmate K.K. Downing, calling his accusations against Tipton and his accounts of his time in the band "just crazy." Downing quit Judas Priest in 2011, right before the band embarked on its Epitaph World Tour, citing "an ongoing breakdown in working relationships between myself, elements of the band and management for some time." But in his 2018 memoir, Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest, Downing revealed that he "never found Glenn to be particularly easy to get along with" and said, "If you were going to relate to him, you would do so entirely on his terms" (via The Guardian).
Comments / 0