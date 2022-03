If there's one thing Megan Fox is known for — aside from her acting career — it's her willingness to try it all when it comes to fashion and beauty. From chaining herself to rockstar fiancé Machine Gun Kelly by their matching manicures to wearing a faux bang hairpiece to the Met Gala, it's safe to say that Fox can pull off anything and everything she wears. That's why it's no surprise that the slime green manicure she posted to Instagram on Monday, February 21, 2022 is one of her best looks yet — and it's got some nostalgic inspiration behind it.

