ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Netflix's 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' Proves That "Justice" Isn't Enough

Distractify
Distractify
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in 2019, people around the world grew fearful of flying because of not one, but two fatal plane crashes. The Boeing corporation, once known as a supportive work environment as well as a leader in airplane models and safety, went under public scrutiny. The two crashes, within five months of...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Downfall’ Director Rory Kennedy on the Importance of Retelling the Story of the Boeing 737 Max Crashes

In 2018 and 2019, two different flights using the same aircraft — the Boeing 737 Max — crashed in eerily similar circumstances, killing 346 people and sparking a torrent of news coverage, a congressional investigation and a $2.5 billion Department of Justice settlement. Reporting and the congressional investigation, whose results were released in September 2020, eventually argued in part that in the face of increased competition, Boeing hastened the development of the 737 Max and didn’t disclose important information to the Federal Aviation Administration and pilots about the model. This Friday, about a year and a half later, Netflix is releasing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Third Coast Review

Review: Searing New Documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing Calls Out a Company That Put Profits Over Safety

On October 29, 2018, a Lion Air flight crashed off the coast of Jakarta, Indonesia, shortly after takeoff. On March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Air flight crashed into a field in that country just six minutes after takeoff. Both crashes killed every person on board, a total of over 300 people. Both aircrafts were the Boeing 737 Max, a new version of Boeing’s workhorse plane, a new model that had been recently introduced to help the company regain its market share in the consumer air travel industry. As governments, regulatory agencies, the media and the families of survivors began to dig into the cause of the crashes, blame was flung in every direction, namely from Boeing out to anyone else they could think of. It all became a shameful game of hot potato. At least, that is, until the truth of what caused both crashes was finally revealed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
geekwire.com

‘Downfall’ documentary casts the tale of Boeing’s 737 MAX debacle as tech tragedy

The missteps traced in “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” — Netflix’s new documentary about Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jet — are the stuff of Greek tragedy. Under the direction of filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the youngest child of Robert F. Kennedy, “Downfall” recounts how the aerospace giant cut corners in a race to compete against Airbus, and pressed mightily to minimize the known problems with a computerized flight control system that was capable of causing the 737 MAX to go into a fatal dive.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downfall#Aircraft#The Department Of Justice#Ethiopian Airlines
Distractify

Russian Tanks Invading Ukraine Are Painted With "Z" and Other Symbols — What It Means

Russia's invasion on Ukraine has massive global implications that involve many other nations, chief among them China. Many have stated that the current presidential administration's botched response to the situation in Afghanistan where many U.S. citizens were left abandoned and the Taliban took over emboldened Putin to march into Ukraine and gain control of the region. As of this writing, 137 reported deaths have occurred, and the imagery of Russian military advancements has raised a lot of questions. Many viewers watching aghast at home want to know: What does the "Z" mean on Russian tanks?
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Netflix
Action News Jax

Live updates: Ukraine's 2nd-largest city hit by new shelling

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities say the center of the country’s second-largest city has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said the administration building in the center of Kharkiv came under Russian shelling Tuesday along with residential buildings. Sinehubov didn’t give any specific numbers of casualties from the latest shelling.
POLITICS
Reuters

Wall Street extends selloff on Ukraine worries

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes ended sharply lower on Wednesday, extending their recent rout as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and the U.S. State Department said a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains potentially imminent. The State Department added that Washington has not seen any...
BUSINESS
Distractify

This Is Exactly Where the International Space Station Will End up When It Crashes to Earth

Long considered to be the only bastion of international cooperation in space, the International Space Station has served as a bridge between the U.S. and Russia's space programs for decades now. Home to countless experiments and studies that have helped advance mankind in more ways than one over the last few decades, the ISS is the largest manned craft consistently in orbit around the planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
19K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy