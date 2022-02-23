Netflix's 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' Proves That "Justice" Isn't Enough

On October 29, 2018, a Lion Air flight crashed off the coast of Jakarta, Indonesia, shortly after takeoff. On March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Air flight crashed into a field in that country just six minutes after takeoff. Both crashes killed every person on board, a total of over 300 people. Both aircrafts were the Boeing 737 Max, a new version of Boeing’s workhorse plane, a new model that had been recently introduced to help the company regain its market share in the consumer air travel industry. As governments, regulatory agencies, the media and the families of survivors began to dig into the cause of the crashes, blame was flung in every direction, namely from Boeing out to anyone else they could think of. It all became a shameful game of hot potato. At least, that is, until the truth of what caused both crashes was finally revealed.

