Is he going to look anything like the picture online? Are we going to have anything to talk about? Is this dress too revealing? What if he is an anti-vaxxer? These are all normal anxieties that come with the territory of online dating. Anxieties that I used to smooth over with a few large glasses of white wine before a date. But now … Now is new; now is different. I’ve been out of the dating game for a decade, and in the meantime I quit drinking.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO