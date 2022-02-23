Singer goes to prison on child molestation charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A professional singer from Rhode Island who performed songs by Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Elton John and others at clubs, weddings and other events was sentenced to serve nine years in prison on child sexual assault charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Anthony Cerbo, 43, of Johnston was sentenced earlier this month after pleading no contest to first-degree child molestation and conspiracy to commit first-degree child molestation, according to a statement from the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Cerbo connected with the boy under the age of 14 on an online dating app and sexually assaulted the victim in the early morning hours of Nov. 19, 2018, prosecutors said. The victim told Cerbo his real age, prosecutors said.

Another man, who authorities say drove the victim to Cerbo’s home, faces a second-degree child molestation charge. That case is pending.

Cerbo was sentenced to 30 years, with nine to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. He was also issued a no-contact order, and ordered to register as a sex offender and attend sex offender counseling.

“Sexual assaults against children remain an ongoing, devastating problem in Rhode Island — we have charged over 400 such cases over the last five years alone,” Neronha said. “Here, the defendant, with the help of a co-defendant, came up with a scheme to use social digital media to identify a vulnerable child, and once identified, execute that scheme and prey on that child.”

Cerbo, in multiple social media posts, maintained his innocence.

According to his LinkedIn page, Cerbo has been performing professionally since 2008 and has appeared in Boston, New York City and Las Vegas.