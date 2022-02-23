ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Condo Rule Changes Discussed In Tallahassee

By Will Althoff
 5 days ago

A bill moving through the Florida Senate looks to prevent another Surfside tragedy.

State Senator Jennifer Bradley says millions of condo owners in Florida are in the dark about issues that effect the safety and financial health of their buildings.

Condo associations still have the ability to waive reserves, but reserve studies which look at the buildings health, would be conducted every three years and must be made available in association records along with inspection reports.

The bill voted on favorably by the Senate Rules Committee with similar legislation being taken up in the state House.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

