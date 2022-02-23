ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Lake-effect snow from Pyramid Lake reported in Reno area

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Schools and many state offices in northern Nevada opened on delayed schedules for a second day Wednesday, following what weather forecasters called lake-effect snow south of Pyramid Lake.

Public school class starts in Washoe and Storey counties were pushed back to 10 a.m. Wednesday, and colleges including the University of Nevada, Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College in Carson City announced delayed openings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered two-hour delays for state government offices other than essential public safety and corrections personnel in Carson City and Washoe County.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada State Police reported icy roads in the area, and chains or four-wheel-drive were required for vehicles in mountain passes.

The National Weather Service in Reno attributed several inches of snowfall to a cold air mass picking up moisture as it swept over warmer lake water.

Forecasters said winds from the north could bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season to the region.

In Elko, the weather service said light snow was expected to result in slick roads.

Light snow coated mountains surrounding the Las Vegas valley, where isolated rain and snow showers were forecast during the day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Fear for civilians as huge Russian column bears down on Kyiv

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - A huge Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv on Tuesday, after the lethal shelling of civilian areas in Ukraine's second largest city raised fears that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics. Nearly a week since after Moscow launched war on its...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
City
Reno, NV
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

778K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy