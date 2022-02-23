Lake-effect snow from Pyramid Lake reported in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Schools and many state offices in northern Nevada opened on delayed schedules for a second day Wednesday, following what weather forecasters called lake-effect snow south of Pyramid Lake.

Public school class starts in Washoe and Storey counties were pushed back to 10 a.m. Wednesday, and colleges including the University of Nevada, Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College in Carson City announced delayed openings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered two-hour delays for state government offices other than essential public safety and corrections personnel in Carson City and Washoe County.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada State Police reported icy roads in the area, and chains or four-wheel-drive were required for vehicles in mountain passes.

The National Weather Service in Reno attributed several inches of snowfall to a cold air mass picking up moisture as it swept over warmer lake water.

Forecasters said winds from the north could bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season to the region.

In Elko, the weather service said light snow was expected to result in slick roads.

Light snow coated mountains surrounding the Las Vegas valley, where isolated rain and snow showers were forecast during the day.