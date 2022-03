Columbus-based Cummins Inc. this week shifted its move away from fossil fuels into overdrive with the acquisition of Michigan-based auto parts supplier Meritor Inc. The $3.7 billion purchase was a big deal in every sense of the phrase. It’s the largest of a series of recent Cummins acquisitions of businesses that strategically align with the company’s goal of achieving decarbonization and zero net emissions by the year 2050.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO