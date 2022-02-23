ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why everyone’s talking about Tom Holland

Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland is having quite a Hollywood moment right now, with his...

morganton.com

Elle

Here's Zendaya and Tom Holland Holding Hands in Matching Outfits in NYC

Tom Holland and Zendaya are spending time in New York City as Holland promotes his new film Uncharted, and the private couple put their love on very public display while leaving their hotel yesterday evening. Matching in dark tones, Holland and Zendaya held hands, which paparazzi captured. This is one of their most overt displays of affection since reports of them dating again came out in July. Zendaya wore a belted gray shirt dress while Holland wore a light gray suit and black top. Both wore black masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CinemaBlend

Tom Holland Celebrated Uncharted's Opening Weekend With Some Adorable Puppies Because Why Not

Uncharted graced our presences with the unbeatable duo of Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland this past weekend, and it made a killing opening night. Paired with the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland is basically King of the Box Office right now, and he’s celebrated Uncharted’s opening weekend with a puppy photoshoot. It just might be the cutest thing you’ll see all day.
Person
Tom Holland
Vogue Magazine

Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Relaxed Into Their Couple’s Style

Zendaya can nail any style brief. Already this year, she’s captivated viewers with her coolly heartbreaking portrayal of Rue in the second season of Euphoria, all while dressed in Aries, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Peels MYC. In Malcolm & Marie, she delivered Old Hollywood glamour in a dazzling custom Aliette gown, chosen by her real-life super-stylist Law Roach. (Her hot-pink dream dress in the new Valentino campaign is yet another fashion moment.)
Primetimer

Why is Emmy Rossum, who was 9 years old when Tom Holland was born, playing the mom of his character on Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room?

The Hollywood Reporter's story announcing that Rossum, 35, will play the mother of 25-year-old Holland's character, has raised concern on Twitter. As EW and others have pointed out, it's possible -- though not confirmed -- that Rossum will be playing the mom of Holland's Danny Sullivan character in flashback scenes. ALSO: Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird round out the cast of The Crowded Room.
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
#Hollywood
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

A timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship

Tom Holland has shut down rumours that he and Zendaya have bought a multi-million pound house in south London, following weeks of speculation.The 25-year-old addressed media reports that he purchased a £3 million property in Richmond and said they were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple had purchased their first home together and were expected to move in together later this year.But while the pair - who have been christened “Tomdaya” by the internet - might not be moving to live-in status just yet, they remain a firm favourite among fans.In December last year, fans praised...
Inside Nova

Tom Holland's work ethic praised

'Uncharted' director Ruben Fleischer has praised Tom Holland's work ethic. The 25-year-old actor had to work on reshoots for 'Uncharted' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' simultaneously but Fleischer insisted Tom was "relentless in his commitment" to both projects. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "There was overlap between the two, but...
Digital Trends

How Tom Holland’s love of Uncharted helped shape the film

The film adaptation of Uncharted has been a long time coming. Sony originally started developing the project in 2008, shortly after the first game in the series launched. The film was passed between directors, producers, and casts for over a decade. As gamers would say, it was stuck in “development hell.”
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
Cosmopolitan

Tom Holland Says He's Taking a Break From Acting

Tom Holland is on top of the world. Since he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War back in 2015, he's gone on to star in five more Marvel movies as the beloved character. Tom also lent his voice to animated movies like Onward and took his budding romance with Zendaya to the next level by purchasing a home together. Most recently, he broke box office records with Spider-Man: No Way Home and starred in action films like Cherry and Uncharted. He's also set to play the lead role in Apple TV's new anthology series, The Crowded Room — I mean, what a resume!
Benzinga

5 Things You Might Not Know About Actor Tom Holland

Tom Holland is best-known for his role in the massively successful Spider-Man movie franchise, dating back to 2016. Holland’s portrayal of the web-slinger has included several movies from both Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). Holland is currently starring as Nathan Drake in the movie...
