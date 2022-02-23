ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Paul McCartney contributes early solo song to new initiative helping homeless people

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney has contributed his 1970 acoustic song “Junk” to The Man/Kind Initiative for use in a video promoting the charity’s campaign to aid the homeless in the Los Angeles area. The video features footage of various homeless people, and explains what The Man/Kind Initiative has...

