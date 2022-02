The Tesla comes up to a red light at an intersection in Brooklyn...and keeps going. "We just went through a red light," the exasperated driver says. The driver, who appears in a CNBC video, is one of thousands of whom Tesla is allowing to try new and unfinished driver assistance features on public roads in the U.S. through a program called Full Self Driving Beta, or FSD Beta.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO