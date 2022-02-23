ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks forward Khaira has season-ending back surgery

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of...

www.ftimes.com

Person
Jujhar Khaira

