India’s Covid Miracle Should Inspire Hesitant Americans to Get Vaccinated. The anti-vax movement gets its steam from millions of people who reject a scientific antidote to COVID-19, choosing to put themselves on the wrong side of the eulogy. As the pandemic brought many nations to their knees, the timely development of effective vaccines was nothing short of a miracle. However, the vaccine miracle was only available to a privileged few who belong to the developed world, blessed with resources to pre-order and purchase millions of doses for the sake of public health.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO