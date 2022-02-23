ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Verbatim: State health department announces changes to COVID-19 dashboard

By The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) today announced changes to its COVID-19 data dashboard to better reflect the current state of the pandemic and a shift in school reporting requirements. Effective today, the unique individual positivity rate and unique individuals tested fields will be removed from the...

journalgazette.net

