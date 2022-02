The hits keep coming for Phil Mickelson. According to a report on Saturday from The Palm Springs Desert Sun, Mickelson will no longer serve as host of The American Express in the wake of his recent comments about the proposed Saudi golf league. The PGA Tour confirmed to The Desert Sun that Mickelson, who has hosted the event since 2020, will not return to that role in 2023. Additionally, the Mickelson Foundation reportedly will no longer be involved with the event.

