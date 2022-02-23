ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Here is a List of the Sports Betting Locations in Louisiana

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Sports betting in Louisiana has really taken off!

During the first four days of operation in Louisiana, online sportsbooks raked in nearly $40.5 million. That’s according to Louisiana Radio Network , who also points out that the six companies licensed to operate in the Bayou State also reported collective losses of nearly $9 million.

That is because, in efforts to attract bettors, these sportsbooks pushed incentives to get them onboard. Now, as LRN points out , Louisiana sportsbooks are allowed to deduct up to $5 million annually for promotional spending.

“We’re talking about six operators that are tied to six licenses,” said Louisiana State Police audit director Jeff Traylor to LRN . “So if you add it all up, it would be $30 million combined between those six. And they used about a third of that in the first four days. So, that’s a significant amount.”

ThinkStock

With the Super Bowl being the opening weekend for the sportsbooks, it made sense that they spent so much in incentives – a third of their yearly credits according to Traylor.

And, with March Marchness coming up, and football season coming back again in the Fall, this means more money to the state.

Getty Images

According to legalsportsreport.com , here are the 6 sportsbooks in Louisiana:

  • BetMGM Sportsbook

  • Caesars Sportsbook

  • DraftKings Sportsbook

  • FanDuel Sportsbook

  • BetRivers Sportsbook

  • Barstool Sportsbook

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

But this may be just the beginning. Louisiana allows up to 41 different apps. Here are some other companies who may start to pop up in the Bayou State, according to legalsportsreport.com:

  • PointsBet
  • FOX Bet
  • Golden Nugget
  • WynnBet

So, where can you bet on sports in Louisiana? Here are the current betting locations in the state…

Sports Betting Locations in Louisiana

Image of

Source: Where to Place Your Bet: List of Sports Betting Locations in Louisiana

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Tsunami Sushi Set to Open Up Brand New Louisiana Location in 2022

Reports say that a popular Louisiana sushi-spot is expanding in the Baton Rouge area. Tsunami Sushi has plans to open a second location in the state's capitol in 2022. Tsunami Sushi is most certainly a popular restaurant across Louisiana. With locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, this sushi-spot has been a favorite across the state for quite some time now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

10 Amazing Inventions Louisiana Has Given to the World

As we all know, Louisianians are are problem solvers. We don't sit back and wait for anyone to find solutions, we find those solutions on our own. In the process, we've come up with quite a few interesting things, delicious foods, and inventions that have made this country a better place. Don't believe me? I have two words for you; Fried Turkey. Oh, and Louisiana is why the U.S. won WWII.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
Daily Mail

January 6 rioter, 37, convicted of entering Capitol building kills himself while awaiting sentence: Family excoriates prosecution of 'peaceful, community-loving' man in obituary that says he 'died of a broken heart and broken spirit'

A Pennsylvania man convicted two months ago for storming the Capitol during the January 6 riots was found dead from an apparent suicide while waiting to be sentenced in April. Matthew Lawrence Perna, of Sharpsville, died 'of a broken heart' on February 25, according to an obituary published on WKBN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Traylor
WJTV 12

All-clear after explosion at huge Louisiana refinery; 1 hurt

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A huge Louisiana refinery was rocked by an explosion and fire that injured one worker Monday. Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused the morning blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, news outlets reported. One […]
GARYVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Free Mardi Gras Parade Cams to See New Orleans Parades Live

Mardi Gras is alive and well in Louisiana in 2022. Party Gras has invaded all of south Louisiana. Of course, the biggest parades and crowds are in New Orleans. As a matter of fact, this year's parades are attracting some of the largest crowds in history. Folks are flying in from all over the globe and a lot of the locals are staying in town this year instead of leaving to avoid the chaos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Seekingalpha.com

Paysafe expands into Louisiana, Oregon mobile sports-betting markets

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) on Monday expanded into the Louisiana and Oregon mobile sports-betting markets to streamline player deposits. Meanwhile, shares of PSFE gain 4.2% in midday trading. The company is processing sports-bettor deposits with mobile sportsbooks in the Louisiana market, which went live recently, as well as powering multiple iGaming affiliate...
LOUISIANA STATE
Arkansas Times

Mobile sports betting delayed again

Amid questions spurred by national bookmakers’ opposition to a rule governing mobile sports betting in Arkansas, a legislative committee recessed this morning without approving the rule. It will continue the debate again at 8 a.m. Thursday. The administrative rule review subcommittee began meeting at 7:30 a.m. today on the...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Louisiana Radio Network#Lrn#Legalsportsreport Com#Pointsbet Fox#Sports Betting Locations#Louisiana Image Of Source
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 115,457 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,161 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Legislators again push for sports betting legalization. Here’s what to know.

A bipartisan group of Kentucky House members is once again making a push to legalize sports betting in Kentucky. And this time they have other gambling priorities as well. Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, announced his intent Monday to file legislation that would not only legalize sports betting, but also reform the state’s parimutuel betting laws, outlaw so-called “gray machines” and create a trust fund to deal with issues of “problem gaming” across the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
THV11

Mobile sports betting approved in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A legislative committee approved the use of mobile sports betting in Arkansas on Tuesday. The state's Joint Budget Committee approved the proposal that will allow people in the state to use apps and their phones to place bets. Carlton Saffa, who serves as Chief Market...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Severe Weather Threat Possible on Thursday

This is the time of year when Louisiana can expect a potential severe weather threat almost every week. We are in the seasonal transition from winter into spring. That usually means rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as Mother Nature seeks a balance between the two seasons. For...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy