Is Karen Swensen leaving WWL-TV?

By Jennifer Roback
 5 days ago
KAREN Swensen is an Emy and Murrow Award-winning journalist who has made a name for herself on WWL-TV.

In February 2022, fans began to question her status at the network and want to know if she is leaving.

Is Karen Swensen leaving WWL-TV?

Swensen has been working with WWL-TV for almost two-and-a-half decades and has become a fan favorite among viewers.

On February 1, 2022, it was revealed that she will be "retiring from local news," at the end of the month.

"I find myself a journalist at a loss for words at the moment. I knew this day would come. It’s been coming for a little while, but here we are," Swensen said at the time, via WWL-TV.

“It’s time,” she added, via Nola. “I want to do these other things while I still can. I’m trying to teach my daughter that if you have a dream, go for it.”

During her time with the network, she has earned six Edward R. Murrow regional awards for investigative journalism, writing and feature reporting, multiple Gracies and Gabriel Awards, and even an Associate Press and Press Club Awards.

She will reportedly be using her retirement to travel and work on other projects.

Where did Karen Swensen go to college?

Prior to her successful career at WWL-TV, Swensen attended Penn State University where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with Honors with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Spanish.

She then returned to the school and earned her Master's Degree in Journalism and went on to earn a fellowship at the Institute of Politics at Loyola University of New Orleans.

In 2017, Swensen was also given an honorary doctorate from the University of Holy Cross, according to her WWL bio.

She announced her retirement on February 1, 2022 Credit: Twitter/@karenswensen

Is Karen Swensen married?

For 18 years, Swensen was married to New Orleans police officer and homicide detective John Ronquillo.

Unfortunately, in 2018, Ronquillo passed away at the age of 64, but the cause remains unclear.

Over the years, the couple welcomed two children together, Catherine and Matthew.

Ronquillo was a New Orleans native who earned a degree in history from Tulane University before joining the New Orleans Police Department, where he had served for 30 years.

