1 person hospitalized after a vehicle crashes into a pole in Lynden (Lynden, WA)

On Tuesday, one person was injured after a vehicle slammed into a pole in Lynden.

As per the initial information, officers quickly responded to the intersection of Double Ditch Road at around 9:25 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports revealed that a car hit a power pole and the power pole was sheared due to the impact.

On arrival, emergency personnel took the driver of the vehicle through advanced life support (ALS) protocols to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center. Authorities shut down E Badger Road (SR546) in both directions between Guide Meridian (SR539) and Benson Road due to power lines down across the roadway.

At approximately 10:10am, officials said they were awaiting Puget Sound Energy crews to respond to the crash site. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and adopt alternate routes. In an update at 1:45pm, it was reported that E Badger Road was back open to traffic, but traffic is alternating via flaggers through a single open lane as crews worked at the scene. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

February 23, 2022

Source: Whatcom News