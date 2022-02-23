ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

1 person hospitalized after a vehicle crashes into a pole in Lynden (Lynden, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0eMtHAMN00

On Tuesday, one person was injured after a vehicle slammed into a pole in Lynden.

As per the initial information, officers quickly responded to the intersection of Double Ditch Road at around 9:25 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports revealed that a car hit a power pole and the power pole was sheared due to the impact.

On arrival, emergency personnel took the driver of the vehicle through advanced life support (ALS) protocols to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center. Authorities shut down E Badger Road (SR546) in both directions between Guide Meridian (SR539) and Benson Road due to power lines down across the roadway.

At approximately 10:10am, officials said they were awaiting Puget Sound Energy crews to respond to the crash site. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and adopt alternate routes. In an update at 1:45pm, it was reported that E Badger Road was back open to traffic, but traffic is alternating via flaggers through a single open lane as crews worked at the scene. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

February 23, 2022

Source: Whatcom News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Lynden, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Power Lines#Traffic Accident#Whatcom News
Nationwide Report

Woman dead after a three-vehicle accident in Morro Bay (Morro Bay, CA)

Woman dead after a three-vehicle accident in Morro Bay (Morro Bay, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday night, a woman lost her life following a multi-vehicle wreck in Morro Bay. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place shortly before 6:30 p.m. on South Highway 1 and San Luisito Creek Road. The early reports showed that a 71-year-old Turlock man was traveling north on Highway 1 when he turned left at San Luisito Creek Road. After that, the driver turned his Honda CRV into a southbound Kia Optima’s path when two vehicles crashed into each other [...]
MORRO BAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 71-year-old Melinda P Marshall who died after a crash in SE Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

Officials identified 71-year-old Melinda P Marshall who died after a crash in SE Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 71-year-old Melinda P Marshall as the woman who lost her life following a traffic accident late Saturday night in SE Shreveport. The incident also caused life-threatening injuries to a man.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy