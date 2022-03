AUGUSTA, Maine – Wastewater testing shows wide ranges in COVID-19 prevalence across Maine in recent weeks as the virus recedes across the country. The geographic disparities have not been apparent in recent weeks because a backlog in positive tests rendered daily case counts unreliable and made it more difficult to tell where new infections were happening. Health experts have touted wastewater testing as a useful tool because it can reveal traces of the virus even if someone is not ill.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO