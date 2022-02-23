ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

28-year-old Deive Mendoza succumbs to his injuries after a DUI crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

By Susan Klien
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0eMtGwta00

Authorities confirmed that 28-year-old Deive Mendoza, from Wapato, died of injuries he suffered following a rollover crash on January 22nd in Pasco.

The fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 2 a.m. on the ramp from SR 395 to Westbound I-182 near the Tri-Cities airport in Pasco. According to the investigation reports, 24-year-old Jose Munoz Lazo failed to maintain control of his vehicle as a result of which the vehicle flipped.

All 5 occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries and were transported to hospitals. Officials said that drugs and alcohol were involved in the accident. On Tuesday, one month after the crash, officers announced that 28-year-old Deive Mendoza succumbed to his injuries. Charges are currently pending against Munoz Lazo. No other details are made available.

An investigation continues.

February 23, 2022

Source: KIMA-TV

