ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Sleep Scientist’s Stylish Home Tour Is Full of Tips for Getting Better Rest

By Erin Derby
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Vanessa Hill, with husband, Kevin Allocca, and labradoodle, Luna. February is Bedroom Month on Apartment Therapy! We’re sharing stories all month about bedrooms — from how to decorate them, to the fascinating history...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Apartment Therapy

9 TikTokers With Homes I’d Love to Live In

I love TikTok just as much as the next person (honestly, probably even. ). There’s so much content to consume, it’s almost impossible to stop myself from scrolling or buying the latest life-changing gadget that goes viral. The TikToks that really have me in a chokehold these days are the ones where people show off their beautifully-styled homes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

Ruggable Has Launched a Marvel Rug Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Washable rug brand Ruggable has an impressive list of collaborations to its name, including Jonathan Adler, Disney, and “Star Wars“. Now, you can unleash your inner superhero with Ruggable’s Marvel collection.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Rifle Paper Co. and Loloi’s Latest Collaboration Is Basically Spring in Pretty Floral Rug Form

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Take a moment to daydream about spring (we’re almost there!) — fresh florals, soft hues, and sunny dispositions are probably top of mind, among other things. Now imagine all that — but in rug form. That’s effectively what you get with Rifle Paper Co.’s latest home decor launch in partnership with Loloi Rugs. Featuring 30+ new designs, the just-in-time-for-spring collection feels like, well, spring personified.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

Create Your Own Snowy Suite In Icehotel’s Design Competition

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re a keen traveler, it’s likely that you’ve heard Sweden’s Icehotel. Located in the village of Jukkasjärvi and an iconic Swedish landmark, the Icehotel is rebuilt every single winter with ice from the Torne River. The hotel has been visited by people from all over the globe and has become a bucket list destination for those who aim to seek out the ultimate winter wonderland. Now, once again, artists and creatives around the world have the opportunity to be a part of the designing and formation of Icehotel 33.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Americans Can’t Break Bad Vacation Habits, According to a New Expedia Study

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Many of us have been working from home for the last two years and, admittedly, it’s harder to switch off than if you were clocking in and out of the office. I’m guilty of it, and I am sure many other people are too: it’s the evening, you’ve worked all day, but there goes the Slack notification bell or a ding to let you know you’ve got a new email. It’s tempting to check, so you just have a quick peek… next thing, it’s 11 p.m. and you’re still sat at your makeshift home office unable to switch off. That’s why it’s important to take a vacation every once in a while but, according to a new study by Expedia, many Americans are finding it hard to take a break from work, even when they’re vacationing.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Ring Has Launched a “The Batman” Reply Feature For Your Doorbell

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There is one important thing that Ring doorbells and Batman have in common—they both keep you safe. So it only makes sense for them to collab, and that’s just what has happened. To celebrate the upcoming release of the new movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, Ring has recently launched an exciting new feature that allows the hero himself to greet visitors and neighbors.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hill
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top Nursery Trends for 2022, According to Instagram

From neutral colors and soft pastels to inspiring nature themes and bold wall murals, the possibilities are endless when it comes to designing a nursery room. The color experts at Dulux have predicted the top nursery trends for 2022, taking a look at the trending nursery themes on Instagram—with many styles inspired by popular British influencers like Zoë Sugg and Mrs Hinch. If you’re looking to spruce up your kids space this year, read on to discover the most popular nursery trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I Made a Before & After Time Lapse to Motivate Me to Clean My Bedroom (and Here’s How it Went)

What is it about cleaning and organizing before & afters that’s so addictive? I can easily lose hours clicking on Instagram’s “Tap to Clean” posts, following Go Clean‘s tiny dashes, or watching Signed, Blake go on one of her cleaning sprees. I always feel inspired to clean my own spaces after my online binge sessions — which is why I decided to create a time lapse of cleaning my bedroom. The theory was that viewing my own space in a time-warp finger-swipe of not-clean-to-perfect might help motivate me to buckle up for some intensive cleaning time at home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Energizing Living Room Redo Features a Bold Wall of IKEA-Hacked Built-Ins

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Above all else, it’s important for your living room to make you feel comfortable. A space might look just fine, but if it doesn’t like you, then it’s never too late to zhuzh up your surroundings. Depending on the current state of your space, it may just need a good cleaning or a quick refresh. But if you’re like Sanda Stojakovic (@design.playbook), then you might be in the mood for a big makeover that gives your room a completely new look.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Medicine#Interior Design#Google Home#Advertising And Marketing#Braincraft
Apartment Therapy

My Grandma Swears By This Decorating Choice, and It’s in Every Room of Her House

Growing up, no matter what kind of mood I was in, my grandma’s house was always my favorite place to be. Regardless of what was going on outside, the inside of her ranch style home always felt warm, cozy, and full of light; in fact, it’s still a source of inspiration and comfort for me to this day. Now, I realize that every decor choice she made, from the furniture down to the window treatments, all contribute to what makes her house feel so happy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Over-the-Sink Strainer Is Blowing Up on TikTok — and It Has More Than 5,000 Glowing Amazon Reviews

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You’ve probably never put too much thought into your kitchen colander. Recently, however, there are a few viral TikTok videos that might make you think otherwise. You’re likely already familiar with the “right” way to strain pasta or the clip-on colander that also has rave reviews on Amazon, but we’d like to draw your attention to this surprisingly chic and incredibly useful over-the-sink strainer. The Blue Ginkgo Over-the-Sink Colander will not only fit across any sink for easily draining pasta, but it’s also the ultimate tool for rinsing produce with no fuss at all. In addition to the many TikToks reviewing this ingenious gadget, the expandable colander has more than 4,200 five-star ratings from happy Amazon customers, too.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

Kate Hudson Wallpapered Her Powder Room, and You Should, Too

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At this point, we all know that Kate Hudson and wallpaper are a match made in heaven. The actress and podcaster has filled her home with floral printed papers that make cottagecore hearts everywhere swell. Earlier this year, Hudson went for a more modern pattern in her cozy powder room and you can get the same exact print that will make any space come alive.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

This Is an Unexpected Spot You’ve Never Thought to Put Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

If you’re trying to figure out how to add more color to your home, you don’t always have to pull out your paintbrush. While murals and painted arches will definitely do the trick, you might not have the time to pull these projects off properly. Don’t feel bad though! There are all sorts of creative ways to make your home more colorful and exciting. Take renter Luna Lindsay‘s 1,200-square-foot apartment in Toronto, for example, which she shares with her partner, Bruce Forrest, and her dachshund, Elmer. Originally, her apartment had gray walls and black trim, but she found a way to lighten and brighten it up with an artful mix of pastels and fresh decorating ideas. “When moving in, my now pastel palace was the complete opposite of what she’s blossomed into,” says Lindsay, a full-time content creator on Instagram and TikTok who just launched a candle business called Moonwix. “I love looking at life through color, so I knew I wanted that to be reflected where we live.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
iPad
Apartment Therapy

The 5 Most Requested Bedroom Upgrades Right Now, According to the Pros

At first glance, bedrooms look easy enough to outfit. A bed is a requirement, of course, as is somewhere to store clothes and the many things you say you’ll get to but never do. When it comes to the details, those appear to be straightforward, too. Nightstands and lamps are a must, as are curtains, and a trusty alarm clock. Maybe a plant or two would be nice, as well as a side chair if you’re feeling fancy. After all that, a bedroom is pretty much complete, right? Well, not necessarily.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I Finally Found the Firm Mattress of My Dreams and My Back Is Thanking Me for It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I cherish my sleep. As someone who can barely function on less than eight hours, I basically have no choice but to prioritize my shut-eye. But recently, even though I’ve been hitting the hay at my normal bedtime, I’ve been tired during the day. Plus, no amount of yoga could save me from the new ways in which my back had started aching. I’ll admit, sometimes I have one too many glasses of wine or sneak a late-night snack, but those everyday human errors just couldn’t be the culprit of my daily suffering.
YOGA
Apartment Therapy

An 1800s “Maximalist Disco Cottage” Is Furnished with Upcycled Secondhand Finds

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a PhD candidate, and my partner, Liz, is a scenic painter for film. The house is a small cottage from the late 1800s in the town of Kingston, New York, just two hours north of the city. I furnished the house on a BUDGET. All furniture was found on Craigslist or at auctions. The most expensive item in the house is about $100.
KINGSTON, NY
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy