This Sleep Scientist’s Stylish Home Tour Is Full of Tips for Getting Better Rest

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Many of us have been working from home for the last two years and, admittedly, it’s harder to switch off than if you were clocking in and out of the office. I’m guilty of it, and I am sure many other people are too: it’s the evening, you’ve worked all day, but there goes the Slack notification bell or a ding to let you know you’ve got a new email. It’s tempting to check, so you just have a quick peek… next thing, it’s 11 p.m. and you’re still sat at your makeshift home office unable to switch off. That’s why it’s important to take a vacation every once in a while but, according to a new study by Expedia, many Americans are finding it hard to take a break from work, even when they’re vacationing.

