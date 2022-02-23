The 10 Sunniest Cities in Europe

Click here to read the full article. As global consumers turn towards series produced in their own countries and other non-US content, developing authentic stories for local markets might be the key to global success, pointed out participants of the Berlinale Series Market opening on Monday. “Great successes can come from anywhere. That’s the biggest learning,” said Jens Richter, CEO at Fremantle Media International, calling South Korean surprise smash “Squid Game” – repeatedly mentioned throughout the event – another “steppingstone towards creating more openness,” – also when it comes to the European market. As pointed out by executive director at Ampere Analysis...

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO