Spaghetti Aglio e Olio (Garlic & Olive Oil) w Parsley & Red Pepper Flakes

WSMV
 5 days ago

Fill a large pasta pot with water and bring to a boil. Add salt. Add pasta. Cook until al dente. Reserve ¾...

www.wsmv.com

explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Spaghetti

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Spaghetti – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. This dish is lovely with a salad and fresh Italian bread!. 2 teaspoons dried oregano or 2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano. 1 teaspoon salt. 1/4 teaspoon pepper. 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Directions. -Cook...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Seafood Orzolaya with Aglio e olio

Chef Jimmy Bannos of Heaven on Seven is celebrating the Mardi Gras season with a delicious Mardi Gras menu available for pick-up ONLY starting on February 25 through Fat Tuesday, March 1. Pick up at The Purple Pig. Heaven on Seven (open for carryout only) Pick up at The Purple...
CHICAGO, IL
Bon Appétit

Red Lentil Soup With Preserved Lemon and Crispy Garlic

Simple doesn’t have to mean boring—case in point, this red lentil soup that’s topped with crispy garlic chips and chile-infused oil and that comes together in just about 40 minutes. Preserved lemon, a pantry superstar if there ever was one, adds a brightness that cuts through the rich, stewy lentils. Because preserved lemons can vary in salt and acidity depending on the brand, you’ll want to adjust the amount of salt and lemon accordingly. As for the herbs, dill and basil work especially well in this soup, but you can use any tender herbs you have on hand. And if the toppers feel too involved for a Wednesday night (I get it!), feel free to spoon over a bit of your favorite store-bought chili crisp instead. —Zaynab Issa.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Orange, Olive Oil, And Poppyseed Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This rich orange, olive oil, and poppyseed cake is topped with balsamic macerated strawberries and a dollop of whipped cream. It’s an easy dessert that would be welcome any time of the year. Bonus, no mixer required.
RECIPES
Herald & Review

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Olive oil cake is known for its depth of flavor and subtle sweetness. At Liberty Market, it is an ideal canvas for showcasing the organic lemons it sources from Agritopia Farm. Since olive oil is as significant an ingredient as the lemons in this recipe, it’s recommended that you choose...
RECIPES
Healthline

Coconut Oil vs. Olive Oil: Which Is Better?

Different types of olive and coconut oils can have different chemical compositions and health effects. Both coconut oil and olive oil are available in refined or unrefined forms. This refers to how much the oils have been industrially processed and changed from their natural states. Here are the common types...
ECONOMY
