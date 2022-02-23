Spaghetti Aglio e Olio (Garlic & Olive Oil) w Parsley & Red Pepper Flakes

Simple doesn’t have to mean boring—case in point, this red lentil soup that’s topped with crispy garlic chips and chile-infused oil and that comes together in just about 40 minutes. Preserved lemon, a pantry superstar if there ever was one, adds a brightness that cuts through the rich, stewy lentils. Because preserved lemons can vary in salt and acidity depending on the brand, you’ll want to adjust the amount of salt and lemon accordingly. As for the herbs, dill and basil work especially well in this soup, but you can use any tender herbs you have on hand. And if the toppers feel too involved for a Wednesday night (I get it!), feel free to spoon over a bit of your favorite store-bought chili crisp instead. —Zaynab Issa.

