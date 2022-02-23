ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Scherzer arrived at MLB bargaining session with Cool Ranch Doritos

By Jesse Pantuosco
 4 days ago

Max Scherzer has never been more relatable. Scherzer may be the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history (Steve Cohen made sure of that by signing him to a three-year, $130-million contract this offseason), but apparently fame and fortune haven’t done much to change his taste buds, with the three-time Cy Young winner arriving at Tuesday’s labor negotiations in Florida with a snack he could have pulled from any vending machine in America.

While Tuesday’s bargaining session between players and owners was largely viewed as a setback, fans on Twitter loved every second of Scherzer’s parking lot antics, entertaining fellow union leaders outside Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter while clinging to a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos.

Not that he needs the money (the right-hander has already pocketed $139.6 million in career earnings), but Scherzer may have stumbled into a brilliant marketing opportunity, positioning himself as a man of the people by filling up on America’s favorite flavored tortilla chips. Scherzer’s endorsement of Cool Ranch over other flavors is also notable. According to a study conducted last year, nearly half of those surveyed by Mashed.com considered Cool Ranch their favorite type of Dorito, holding a decisive edge over runner-up Spicy Nacho (18.5 percent).

There’s still optimism MLB can reach a new collective bargaining agreement without delaying the start of the regular season on March 31st, though obviously time is of the essence with the lockout already costing teams over a week of spring training.

