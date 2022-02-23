Cleveland Cavaliers elevate Mike Gansey to General Manager

Last month, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that then General Manager Koby Altman would be promoted to President of Basketball Operations, as well as have his contract extended.

On Wednesday, the team announced Altman's successor for the position, promoting Olmsted Falls native and Assistant General Manager Mike Gansey to General Manager.

“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” said Altman. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland. I could not think of a better person to work alongside as we continue building this team toward sustainable success."

Gansey, 39, has been with the organization since 2011, including a leadership role with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers G-League team, from 2012-2017 before being named Assistant General Manager for the Cavaliers in July of 2017. He was named G-League Executive of the Year award for the 2016-17 season.

In addition to Gansey's promotion, Altman announced three other promotions in the front office: Senior Director of Player Personnel Brandon Weems to Assistant General Manager, Basketball Chief of Staff/ Team Counsel Jason Hillman to Vice President of Basketball Operations, and Senior Director of Strategy & Research Jon Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Strategy and Personnel.

Weems, an Akron native, has worked with the Cavaliers since 2015 as a scout. Prior to working with the Cavaliers, Weems also worked with the University of Kentucky as a graduate assistant under head coach John Calipari. He also is an alumni of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Hillman joined the Cavaliers back in 2005 as Team Counsel, but was elevated to Basketball Chief of Staff in July of 2017. Nichols was brought into the Front Office back in 2013-14 as the Director of Analytics.