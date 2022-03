If you’ve never had real maple syrup, you’re missing out on a wonderful treat. Tap your own maple trees and boil down the sap. Sugar maples and red maples have the highest concentration of sugar and are the best varieties to tap. They should be at least a foot-and-a-half in diameter and have large, healthy crowns. The recommendation is one-to-three taps, depending on the tree’s size.

