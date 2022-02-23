ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ahmaud Arbery Day officially recognized on 2nd anniversary of his death

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHTDy_0eMtCWHe00
Jurors Deliberate During Their Second Day In The Ahmaud Arbery Trial In Brunswick Georgia Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

ATLANTA — Ahmaud Arbery Day has been officially recognized in Georgia on the second anniversary of his death, just one day after his killers were found guilty on all counts in the federal hate crime case surrounding Arbery's death.

The Georgia General Assembly passed a resolution on Feb. 2 to permanently declare Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day. Several events have been planned throughout the city by friends, family and local leaders to honor his memory.

The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, a mental wellness organization focused on Black men that was founded by Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, will hold a private event at the National Center of Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, at 10:30 a.m. where the organization will announce plans to foster "positivity" in light of the tragic killing.

In the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, where Arbery was killed, a ceremony is planned near the site of his death at 1 p.m., where religious leaders and family will honor his memory and release doves.

A candlelight march is also planned for later that afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick Ahmaud Arbery mural.

A prayer vigil will be held in Marietta by the Cobb County’s District Attorney's office at 2 p.m. on Marietta Square.

The memorials follow celebrations of justice outside of the federal courthouse in Brunswick, after the guilty hate crime verdict was read against Arbery's three killers.

"We got justice for Ahmaud in the federal and the state," Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, said following the jury's announcement.

Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan were guilty of being motivated by racial hate, interfering with Arbery's civil rights and attempted kidnapping in Arbery's death.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased down and shot to death by the three men while he was out for a Sunday jog on Feb. 23, 2020, in Brunswick.. All three men have also been convicted in connection with his murder.

Travis McMichael, who delivered the fatal shot, and Gregory McMichael were sentenced to life without possible parole. Bryan, 53, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — The three Minneapolis police officers alongside Derek Chauvin at the scene of George Floyd's killing offered a variety of reasons why they weren't to blame: Inexperience. Bad training. Fear of a senior officer. The looming threat of angry bystanders. A federal jury...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDBO

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd's killing. Tou Thao, J....
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDBO

Former North Carolina police chief arrested after faking own death

LORIS, S.C. — A former North Carolina police chief who had 40 outstanding warrants and was believed to have drowned in a river was arrested in South Carolina on Thursday, authorities said. William Anthony Spivey, 36, was arrested just before 1 a.m., the Horry County Police Department said in...
LORIS, SC
WDBO

Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor raid said he saw AR-15 fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Brett Hankison said he believed the Louisville officers who raided Breonna Taylor's apartment were taking fire from an AR-15 rifle, which he said prompted him to fire 10 shots into her apartment. Hankison said as much to investigators about two weeks after his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
52K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy