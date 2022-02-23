'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson finds humor and heart in the classroom

ABC's new mockumentary "Abbott Elementary" follows a group of passionate (and eccentric) teachers at the titular school as they forge friendships and help one another meet the challenges of working in an underfunded school district. While the breakout workplace comedy deftly highlights real issues that exist within the US public education system, there's also tons of humor and heart. For instance, there's what seems to be the beginning of a slow-burn romance between the optimistic second-grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and the new resident substitute teacher, Gregory (Tyler James Williams). It's one plot line fans have been following with bated breath since the beginning, and every time a spark of their undeniable chemistry flies on screen, we can't help but wonder if these two will finally give in to their feelings! So, will Janine and Gregory ever get together officially?

