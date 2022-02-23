ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock correction deepens amid simmering Ukraine crisis

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
 5 days ago
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Feb. 23, as the crisis in Ukraine remains tense. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Technology companies led a broad slide on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday that extended recent losses for the major indexes as the crisis in Ukraine kept markets on edge.

The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 2:21 p.m. Eastern, deepening its "correction," or a loss of 10% from its recent peak. The benchmark index is on track for a fourth straight drop.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 229 points, or 0.7%, to 33,369 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.4%.

Technology stocks led the broad losses. Microsoft slid 1% and Cisco Systems fell 2.5%. The sector has an outsized influence on the S&P 500 because of Big Tech companies' high valuations.

Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also weighed on the market. Amazon fell 2.2% and Starbucks shed 2.9%.

U.S. crude oil prices remained volatile, though energy stocks gained ground. Chevron rose 2.3%.

Health care companies also rose. Johnson & Johnson was up 0.9%.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.97% from 1.95% late Tuesday.

The losses added to Tuesday's slump and the S&P 500's slide into a correction. The index had its last correction in the spring of 2020, as the pandemic upended the global economy. That correction worsened into a bear market — a decline of 20% or more — as the S&P 500 sank nearly 34% in about a month.

Wall Street has been closely watching developments in Ukraine, where Russia has amassed troops for a new potential invasion. Russia has started evacuating its embassy in Kyiv. It has already sent soldiers into eastern regions of Ukraine after recognizing the independence of some rebel-held areas.

The U.S. and western nations have responded with sanctions and Germany withdrew a document needed for certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. The tensions have made energy prices volatile as any conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupt supplies.

The potential for a war in eastern Europe has only added to the concerns investors had about the global economy. Stocks have been slipping in 2022 as investors gauge how rising inflation will impact economic growth and whether the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates this year will cool inflation.

Wall Street is also still reviewing how companies are dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs in their latest round of corporate report cards.

Lowe's rose 1.8% after raising its profit forecast for the year following a strong fourth-quarter financial report. Security software maker Palo Alto Networks rose 1.3% after raising its profit forecast on strong demand for cybersecurity.

TJX, the parent of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, fell 3.9% after reporting disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Reuters

Russian column bears down on Kyiv, raising fear for civilians

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - A Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday after the deadly shelling of civilian areas in its second largest city indicated that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics to achieve the goals of their invasion. Nearly a week...
FIFA
WDBO

Swings return to Wall Street, oil up after Russia sanctions

NEW YORK — (AP) — Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Stocks swung up and down several...
STOCKS
WDBO

Asian shares rise amid Russia-Ukraine talks, oil worries

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday as global investors eyed talks aimed at ending the Russian military assault on Ukraine, which so far have yielded just an agreement to keep talking. Benchmarks were higher in early trading in Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai. Hong Kong declined and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

A free-for-all but no crippling cyberattacks in Ukraine war

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Russia has some of the best hackers in the world, but in the early days of the war in Ukraine, its ability to create mayhem through malware hasn’t had much of a noticeable impact. Instead, it's Ukraine that's marshalled sympathetic volunteer hackers...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Energy Stocks#Technology Stocks#Ukraine#Simmering#Cisco Systems#Big Tech#Johnson Johnson#Treasury
WDBO

State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — They have argued viciously in Congress over just about everything: Whether the Capitol insurrection should be investigated or brushed aside. If the president’s choice for the Supreme Court should be the first Black woman. Even over whether or not to wear masks under the dome.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBO

Live updates: Taiwan sends medical supplies to help Ukraine

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan says it sent 27 tons worth of medical supplies to Ukraine via a flight to Germany late Monday. Foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou told reporters Tuesday that Taiwan was happy to assist as “a responsible member of the international community, and a member of the democratic camp.”
ASIA
WDBO

German envoy to raise energy security, climate on US visit

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's vice chancellor is traveling to Washington for talks with U.S. officials that will focus on energy security and the need to ramp up renewable energy supplies in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Germany gets a large share of its energy from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war

BEREGSURANY, Hungary — (AP) — The mass exodus of refugees from Ukraine to the eastern edge of the European Union showed no signs of stopping Monday, with the U.N. estimating more than 520,000 people have already escaped Russia's burgeoning war against Ukraine. Long lines of cars and buses...
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

Airbnb to house up to 100K Ukrainian refugees

Airbnb is making sure those who are escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine have a place to live. The short-term housing rental company is offering free stays for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, the company announced Monday. The Associated Press said more than 500,000 people have left the region since...
HOMELESS
WDBO

Live updates: Britain rejects calls for Ukraine no-fly zone

LONDON — Britain’s deputy prime minister again rejected calls for NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it would risk widening the war by putting the alliance in direct conflict with Russian forces. Dominic Raab told Sky News on Tuesday that Britain instead is pressuring Russian...
POLITICS
WDBO

Russia eyes sanctions workarounds in energy, gold, crypto

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The harsh sanctions imposed on Russia and the resulting crash of the ruble have the Kremlin scrambling to keep the country's economy running. For Vladimir Putin, that means finding workarounds to the Western economic blockade even as his forces continue to invade Ukraine. Former...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

From banking to sports to vodka, Russia's isolation grows

It’s a globalized world — a planet stitched together by intricate supply chains, banking, sports and countless other threads of deep connection. Until it isn’t. Exhibit A: Russia this week, abruptly cut off from the larger world on multiple fronts. Its ability to bank internationally has been curtailed. Its participation in major international sports is crumbling. Its planes are restricted over Europe. Its vodka may no longer be welcome in multiple U.S. states. Even Switzerland, whose very name is shorthand for neutrality, is carefully turning its back on Vladimir Putin.
EUROPE
WDBO

World’s largest airplane reportedly destroyed in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — The world’s largest plane was reportedly destroyed during fighting with Russian troops at the airport outside Kyiv where it was parked. The Antonov AN-225 “Mriya” — or “dream” in Ukrainian — was in a hangar when it was attacked by “Russian occupants,” according to CNN.
WORLD
WDBO

Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home. Five days into Russia's...
POLITICS
WDBO

Shell to pull out of energy investments in Russia over war

LONDON — (AP) — Global oil and gas giant Shell said Monday that it is pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine continues to cost the country's all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise. Shell announced its intention to exit its joint ventures with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Live updates: Ukraine says more Russia shelling during talks

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian troops have intensified shelling of Ukraine, calling it an effort to force his government into making concessions during talks held Monday. In a video address late Monday, Zelenskyy says that “the talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing...
UEFA
WDBO

Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
POLITICS
WDBO

Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine war

GENEVA — (AP) — Russian teams were suspended Monday from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine. World soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA banned Russian national and clubs...
UEFA
WDBO

Russia blocks media outlets, others hacked over Ukraine war

MOSCOW — (AP) — The websites of several Russian media outlets were hacked Monday, with a message condemning Moscow's invasion of Ukraine appearing on their main pages, while other media were blocked by the Russian authorities over their coverage of the war. The interference on media hints at...
EUROPE
