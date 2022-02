As strange as it may seem, it is possible to make money as the price of a stock goes down, if you’re willing to accept the risks. How To Profit In A Falling Market: One popular strategy used by traders to profit as prices decline is selling-short. This process is defined as borrowing a security and selling it on the open market. You then cover the position by purchasing it later at a lower price, pocketing the difference after repaying the initial loan.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO