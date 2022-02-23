ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commission suspends Bellator 274 winner Adam Piccolotti after he posts weight-cut vomiting video

By Nolan King
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bJgf_0eMtBjqQ00

Bellator 274 winner Adam Piccolotti has been suspended after he posted a video of what the Association of Boxing Commissions president is calling an “unnecessarily dangerous” weight-cutting process.

Piccolotti defeated Georgi Karakhanyan by unanimous decision Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Afterward, he posted an Instagram video that he later deleted, which shows him crawling out of a portable sauna and vomiting green/yellow fluid all over a grounded towel. Piccolotti also stated in the caption that he “continued throwing up 20-plus times through the night.”

On Wednesday, Mazzulli informed MMA Junkie that the lightweight contender has been suspended four to six months and will have to receive clearance from a nephrologist in order to return. Nephrologists are medical professionals who treat conditions and diseases of the kidneys.

“I reviewed the video and determined the process was unnecessarily dangerous,” Mazzulli said. “We’re always concerned for fighter safety and weight cutting. Hopefully this will be a learning experience (for Piccolotti). Fortunately, he didn’t die.”

Piccolotti’s cornermen – Raul Castillo, Mauricio Calvo and Matthew Aragoni – also were suspended four to six months by the Mohegan Department of Athletic Regulation.

Mazzulli said Piccolotti’s win over Karakhanyan will remain intact.

You can watch the video posted by Piccolotti (via Facebook) below:

MMA Junkie’s request for comment from Piccolotti was not returned at the time of publication.

